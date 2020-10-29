Beacon Hill Village Presents Virtual Program on ‘Planning for the End’

Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series continues with a virtual program. Planning for the End: Part of Living Well with Rabbi Laura J. Abrasley and the Rev. Joy Fallon is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Planning a funeral or memorial service can be difficult any time but it poses particular challenges in the time of COVID. The Rev. Fallon and Rabbi Abrasley will share funeral and memorial service traditions and options, as you plan ahead for your own service or as you find yourself planning a service for a beloved who has died. The speakers will address how you can ease the loss for those who care about you by identifying your preferences in advance; the impact of the pandemic on your choices; and the general template for a service or ritual of remembrance that has evolved over millennia for Christian, Jewish and secular observances. After their presentation, Rabbi Abrasley and the Reverend Fallon will take your questions.

The Reverend Joy Fallon is Senior Minister at King’s Chapel, an independent church affiliated with the Unitarian Universalist Association, located at the corner of Tremont and School Streets in Boston. Rabbi Laura J. Abrasley is co-senior Rabbi of Temple Shalom in Newton, an inclusive Reform Judaism congregation drawing members from across the MetroWest Boston area.

This virtual program is presented as part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series in partnership with the Boston Public Library. Registration required; register online or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a Zoom link for the program. Free and open to the public.