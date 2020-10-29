Former City of Boston Employee Sentenced to Prison for Distributing Cocaine and Fentanyl

A former employee of the City of Boston was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl.

Gary “Jamal” Webster, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release. The government sought a sentence of 30 months of incarceration.

In November 2019, Webster pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

In September and October 2016, a cooperating witness made four controlled purchases of cocaine and one purchase of fentanyl from Webster, who was then the Director of Constituent Services for Councilor Michelle Wu. In total, Webster sold over 300 grams (two-thirds of one pound) of cocaine and 49 grams of fentanyl to a cooperating witness during the two-month period.

This case was part of Operation Landshark, a federal investigation that targeted impact players and repeat offenders in Brockton and Boston, many of whom had prior convictions for acts of violence, firearm offenses and/or drug trafficking.

