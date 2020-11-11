Neighborhood Roundup

Author’s Talk With Alain Briottet Coming Saturday

The French Cultural Center will host an author’s talk by Zoom of a translated work by author and ambassador Alain Briottet called “Boston, My Blissful Winter, Memories of the 1980s” on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.

This recently translated book of vignettes as seen through the eyes of Briottet’s character, and includes rich descriptions of the people and wintry scenery of Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Cambridge, and points beyond.

Boudrot, who has beautifully translated the work into English, will speak on the secrets of literary translation and specifically about this work in the talk moderated by Ingrid Marquand, the librarian of the FCC.

The original work, entitled in French ”Boston, Un Hiver si Court,” was inspired by the years Briottet served as Consul General from France to Boston. He went on to become the French Ambassador to Myanmar (Burma in that era), and to Finland.

For more information, visit the French Cultural Center online at https://frenchculturalcenter.org/events/the-secret-life-of-translators-meet-paulette-boudrot/.

Virtual Meeting on Proposed Redevelopment of Hurley Building

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) is hosting a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the redevelopment of the Charles F. Hurley Building at 19 Staniford St. in Downtown Boston. This public meeting will allow you to provide input about the site’s challenges and opportunities prior to DCAMM issuing an RFP to bring on a redevelopment partner.

To pre-register, click this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckduCqpj4oE9cIeuXZcbcV34qntuuqoSyV.

Church on the Hill to Present Streaming Concert Dec. 5

The Church on the Hill will present a streaming concert of vocal and keyboard music written by composers from Gilbert and Sullivan to Suzanne Sheppard on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/churchonthehillboston/), and beginning Sunday, Dec. 6, on the church’s website at http://churchonthehillboston.org/music/.

This concert will feature an original story line written by Lisa Sheppard Hadley and conceived by both herself and Suzanne Sheppard, with some original compositions by Sheppard. The concert will include: “The Flowers That Bloom In The Spring,” “Down By The Sally Gardens,” “Old Mother Hubbard,” “Summertime,” “Sweet Violets” and others. For more information, call 617-523-4575 or visit http://churchonthehillboston.org.

Hill House Offering Semi-Private Classes for Family Pods

Hill House, Inc., located at 127 Mount Vernon St., recognizes that many families have formed pods to keep groups smaller/reduce exposure.

To acknowledge that, Hill House is now offering semi-private classes and athletics for small cohorts of children. From art to science and Pre-K sports, there are open opportunities for you to come into the Firehouse at flexible times and enjoy the wide array of enrichment programs and athletics with the comfort of knowing who you’re in the class with in an individualized space. These semi-private classes are open to all ages and led by our trained staff. For further information and to sign up, call the Front Desk at 617-227-5838, or visit www.hillhouseboston.org.

Artists Reception, Exhibit at Barry Group Real Estate

The Barry Group Real Estate office at 98 West Cedar St. presents “Memoirs” – an exhibit of paintings by Patrick Anderson and Zoe Arguello – from November through next January, with an Artists Reception scheduled for Nov. 7, from noon to 4 p.m.