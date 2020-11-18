Holiday Wreath Tour Coming Dec. 6

The Nichols House Museum presents its Holiday Wreath Tour of Beacon Hill on Sunday, Dec. 6, from noon to 3 p.m.

In the spirit the longstanding annual Holiday House Tour, generous neighbors are decorating their doors to make this a festive, holiday event. This year’s outdoor, self-guided tour includes a selection of remarkable homes decorated with wreaths, garlands, and window displays. The walking tour will include written architectural histories of each featured home, and a festive performance by the Back Bay Ringers in the front courtyard of the Museum.

The Museum is following current state and city COVID-19 requirements for walking tours, and face coverings and social distancing are required to participate. Included in your ticket purchase is a virtual tour of the Nichols House Museum interior decorated for the holidays and led by Curator of Collections and Education, Laura Cunningham. A link to access the virtual tour will be shared with you in early December and can be viewed at your leisure.

Tickets are on sale through the Museum’s website, www.nicholshousemuseum.org/programs-and-events/. By purchasing a ticket, you will be contributing to the Museum’s ongoing preservation and programming initiatives. This event is supported by business sponsors Wisteria & Rose, Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro, Central Cooling & Heating, and Potted Up. A complete list of individual sponsors is available on the Museum’s website.

Meet your friends, enjoy an afternoon on Beacon Hill, and celebrate the season with the Holiday Wreath Tour.