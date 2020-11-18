State to Hold Virtual Meeting Nov. 19, on Proposed Redevelopment of the Hurley Building

In anticipation of issuing a Request for Proposals for the project, the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance will hold a virtual meeting on the proposed redevelopment of the Charles F. Hurley Building today, Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Located at the corner of Staniford and Cambridge streets, the 3327,00 square-foot building opened in 1971, and is home to several state agencies, including the Department of Unemployment Assistance.

Once a private partner is selected through the RFP process, the state will enter into a ground lease for the site, according to Abigail Vladeck, senior project manager, while the expected benefits of the project include the creation of modern, cost-comparable office space for state employees, as well as public-realm improvements across an eight-acre block.

“We’re not coming up with the plan for what we’re developing there, that’s what we’re soliciting from the developer, along with public input,” Vladeck said in April. “We’ve heard different civic uses proposed for the site, including a school and more generic civic space that could be for public programming.”

The timeline for the project set prior to the coronavirus pandemic striking Boston included the launch of the formal process to find a partner this fall and designation of the partner by mid-2021. Permitting and financing would be finalized by late 2022, with the project slated for completion in early 2025.

To pre-register, click this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckduCqpj4oE9cIeuXZcbcV34qntuuqoSyV.