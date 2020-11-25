Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming BHCA Events

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, December 2nd, 7pm, via Zoom*

An Evening Holiday Celebration – Saturday, December 5th, 6:30-8:30 pm, via Zoom (registration required)*

The Beacon Hill Civic Association’s Evening at 74 in November, 2017. We wish you all a Happy

Thanksgiving!

First Monday Meet & Greet (Game Night!) – Monday, December 7th, 6-8pm, via Zoom*

BHCA Board of Directors – Monday, December 14th, 7pm, via Zoom*

* Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for joining details

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.