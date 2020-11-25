Crush Boutique Hosts Holiday Trunk Show

On December 3-6, Crush Boutique, Charles Street’s premiere women’s clothing and accessories store will kick-off the holiday gifting season with a trunk show featuring I Love My Nighty.

I Love My Nighty is an eco-luxe loungewear and sleepwear brand created by Somerville-based Maureen Barillaro. Maureen has reimagined comfort and modernized the nightgown for today’s fashion savvy woman. Creatively blending comfort, style and sustainability, I Love My Nighty brings both the bliss and glam to your beauty sleep routine.

The trunk show will present the entire collection of cozy loungewear basics that easily transition from the bedroom to the front door. Just in time for the cold weather, you can upgrade your winter pajama look with the best-selling Janey Lu hooded nightgown. Made of luxuriously soft TENCEL™ French Terry, it is so stylish you won’t know if you went out or stayed home! Maureen will also debut the line’s newest style, the Sweet Leggings pajama pants. Extra thick for winter, these leggings stand out with thoughtful details like a hidden pocket and a high, elastic-free, waistband that ensures supreme comfort and no “skindents.”

“Being a start-up has so many challenges to getting your brand noticed. I’m so grateful Rebecca and Laura are sharing their space and giving me the opportunity to learn the retail ropes from the best in the business. It’s very exciting and I can’t wait to introduce these night delights to the Beacon Hill neighborhood!” – Maureen, Leading Lady, I Love My Nighty.

“As a small women-owned business, Crush is always looking for ways to support other female entrepreneurs. Partnering with Maureen and I Love My Nighty allows us to provide more pajama and loungewear offerings to our customers. Giving them the comfort they crave while ensuring maximum style!” – Rebecca Hall, Crush Boutique and Whitney + Winston co-owner.

Maureen will be present at all four days of the trunk show, which will be located at Crush Boutique, 131 Charles St. Hours are Thursday-Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-6pm.

After a lifetime of wearing frumpy pajamas during the long, cold New England winters, Maureen knew there had to be something better than sweats and oversized t-shirts to lounge comfortably in. She imagined an entire collection of loungewear and sleepwear that would solve the problem of wanting to be both comfortable and stylish at the same time. She spent two years bringing her line of luxuriously soft, eco-friendly loungewear to life and launched I Love My Nighty in 2019.

Founded in 2007 by childhood friends, Laura Ayers and Rebecca Hall, Crush Boutique brings you an impeccably curated collection of women’s apparel and accessories. From casual-chic to elegant cocktail, Crush’s style can best be described as sophistication with a touch of whimsy. The shop features collections from well established designers and those just making their debut on the fashion scene.