Upstairs Downstairs Antiques Celebrate Founding of Holiday Stroll

“We are delighted the Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll will continue on Dec. 5,” said Laura Cousineau, owner of Upstairs Downstairs Antiques at 93 Charles St.

“Our goal as one of the historic founders of the stroll, [Upstairs Downstairs’ original owners Rebecca Connally Hackler and Lauren Decatur, who helped establish the annual event in the early ‘90s], is to help salvage the season, to help end the year on a good note, and release the spirit of Christmas that resides in us all by welcoming and hosting our friends and customers to our store for a unique evening of celebration. In addition, a portion of the proceeds of the evening will be donated to the Massachusetts General Hospital Emergency Response Fund that supports COVID-19 efforts.”

All Beacon Hill residents, in this most difficult year, are cheering the news that on Saturday, Dec. 5, the revered Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll will once again grace the community from noon to 6 p.m. Yes, it will be different in the age of masks, social-distancing and personal responsibility, but even in a different form, this cherished tradition is also important.

Upstairs Downstairs, in addition to supporting the Massachusetts General Hospital Emergency Response Fund, will be offering a special gift with purchase, a whole host of Christmas gifts and decorations, including exquisite hand-painted ornaments featuring iconic Charles Street locations. In addition, the store will be showcasing, on loan, a giant wooden advent calendar of Faneuil Hall containing special treats and surprises behind each door for the curious.

Yes, there will be five full, festive rooms of old and new furnishings, as well as all forms of home décor and table settings for one or more and numerous ideas for Christmas or hostess gifts including China, stemware, silverplate and sterling silver, along with tables, chairs, dressers and footstools to rest your tired holiday feet. The furniture styles span three centuries, including Federal, Americana, Asian, country cottage and Art Deco, and Upstairs Downstairs has paintings by local artists, Robert Douglas Hunter, Cate Hunter Kashem, Andrea Guay, John Young, Marcia Corey, Niki Ferrell, Elanore Score, Theo Francis and Sitka.

“All This and more await friends and customers on Dec. 5 and beyond throughout the Christmas season.” Perhaps in some small way, together we can support our community with funds to combat covid-19 and fulfill the real meaning of the season by helping those who need us most,” said Cousineau.

For more information on the Massachusetts General Hospital Emergency Response Fund, visit https://because.massgeneral.org/campaign/mass-general-emergency-response-fund/c276647.