Beacon Hill Women’s Forum Wassail Party Set for Dec. 15

By Ariana Hanley

On Tuesday, December 15, The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum will host their annual Wassail Party to celebrate the holiday season! Please join for a festive Zoom meeting followed by a Christmas carol stroll through the Boston Public Garden to enjoy the lights and décor of the neighborhood. The Zoom meeting will include holiday tips on decorating, cooking, wine, and self-care from some of our neighborhood favorites; Rouvalis, Charles Street Liquors, and Folain. The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum will also be raffling gift certificates from some of our wonderful Beacon Hill merchants. Be sure to register online and join in for some holiday fun!

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. We welcome a speaker, always a woman with a unique, formidable story to tell, to our monthly Forums which meet on the second Tuesday of the month, virtually, from 6pm to 8pm (virtual social hour, followed by the program starting at 7pm sharp). Visit The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum website to learn more about our membership options. www.beaconhillwomensforum.org