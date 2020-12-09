Neighborhood Roundup

Hill House Annual Tree Sale Now Happening Online

Hill House, Inc. located at 127 Mount Vernon St., is offer the chance to purchase trees, wreaths and garland via its distributor, and to have them delivered directly to your doorstep in either the morning or the afternoon. Until Dec. 16, you can fill out an order form to purchase trees, wreath and garland (all while supporting Hill House) at https://forms.gle/YmXB8jt1u2uZA9cHA.

For more information or questions, contact Meredith at [email protected], or you can also find more information at hillhouseboston.org.

Beacon Hill Seminars Registration and Kickoff

Beacon Hill Seminars is offering 18 online courses this spring and the public is invited to learn more at their Spring Semester Kickoff on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The course leaders will share brief introductions to their classes on art, history, science, politics and more.

For more information, visit beaconhillseminars.org or email [email protected]

Church on the Hill Presents Caroling Concert

The Church on the Hill will present an outdoor caroling performance on the front steps of the church at 140 Bowdoin St. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Barriers will be set up to ensure social distancing for three 20-minute sets, including Sara Shelton (Mezzo Soprano), leading and playing the piano, as well as Max Rydqvist (Baritone); Avery Sujkowski (Baritone); Alexandra Logue (Soprano); Lisa Hadley; (Mezzo Soprano); and Nate Ramsayer (Tenor) in traditional seasonal songs and tunes.

Virtual Hearing on Proposed Hurley Building Redevelopment Set for Dec. 17

The state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. to present the draft Project Proposal for the redevelopment of the Charles F. Hurley Building.

You can view the draft Project Proposal at https://www.mass.gov/doc/charles-f-hurley-building-draft-project-proposal/download.

The hearing will be held online, via Zoom. To pre-register, click on https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Zw1ed5LORHqn_M2OsqgqBg; after registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining.

‘Memoirs’ Collection of Artwork Now on Exhibit at the Barry Group’s Offices

The Hidden Art Gallery presents “Memoirs” – a collection of paintings by Patrick Anderson and Zoe Arguello that are a mix of realists cityscapes of Boston, Beacon Hill and impressionist paintings of nearby public parks – for viewing during the week or by appointment at The Barry Group offices at 98 West Cedar St. through Dec. 31. Feel free to stop by in person or call 617-308-5966 for an appointment.

Hill House Offering Semi-Private Classes for Family Pods

Hill House, Inc., located at 127 Mount Vernon St., recognizes that many families have formed pods to keep groups smaller/reduce exposure. To acknowledge that, Hill House is now offering semi-private classes and athletics for small cohorts of children. From art to science and Pre-K sports, there are open opportunities for you to come into the Firehouse at flexible times and enjoy the wide array of enrichment programs and athletics with the comfort of knowing who you’re in the class with in an individualized space. These semi-private classes are open to all ages and led by our trained staff. For further information and to sign up, call the Front Desk at 617-227-5838, or visit www.hillhouseboston.org