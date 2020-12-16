The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89488271551.

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

ATTENTION: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89488271551 or calling 1 (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting id # 833 9259 9753. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected] or via Twitter @bostonlandmarks

I. Design Review Hearing

APP # 21.0383 BH 74 Beacon Street: (Previously Reviewed 11/2020)

Applicant: Mike Carey; KMC Builders

Proposed Work: Remove existing roof deck and rail, repair rooftop pool leak, reinstall roof deck in kind

APP # 21.0469 BH 22 Beacon Street:

Applicant: John Nucci; Suffolk University

Proposed Work: Replace storefront awnings

APP # 21.0470 BH 7 Byron Street:*

Applicant: David and Amanda Currey

Proposed Work: Restore or Replace and repaint existing front door, install new door hardware, install security panel, install life-safety bell and strobe and fire hose connection. (See Additional Items under Administrative Review).

APP # 21.0471 BH 104 Mount Vernon Street:

Applicant: Elliott Olson; Hickox Willams Architects

Proposed Work: Add window wells at front façade.

APP # 20.0472 BH 77 Chestnut Street:*

Applicant: Eduardo Serrate; Hacin + Associates

Proposed Work: Replace penthouse windows and doors; replace fiber board on elevator head house. Replace wood lattice flue enclosure with new standing seam copper.

APP # 20.0473 BH 62 Chestnut Street:*

Applicant: Joe Boccelli

Proposed Work: At rear façade, modify fire escape, add new opening of rear garden wall, repaint wood surfaces and trim colors, new skylights, new rear second level windows and doors.

APP # 20.0474 BH 51 Hancock Street:*

Applicant: Tim Burke

Proposed Work: Install a new roof deck previously approved in 2015.

APP # 29.0475 BH 51 Hancock Street:*

Applicant: Lisa Jessogne

Proposed Work: Install shutters to front façade.

APP # 29.0476 BH 1 Spruce Street:*

Applicant: Michelle Kerry

Proposed Work: Replace trellis, replace 4th floor shutters, repair fence.

*Notes Outstanding Requirements

II. Advisory Review

11 Irving Street:

Applicant: Christine Connolly

Proposed Work: Install security gate at front door

III. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please Note That Following Issuance Of The Determination Sheet No Further Correspondence Will Be Issued For The Applications Listed Below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for one year from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 21.0470 BH 7 Byron Street: Replace second floor vinyl windows with 6 over 6 wood true divided light windows. Restore garage transom window, restore carriage house door. (See Additional Items under Design Review).

APP # 21.0476 BH 28 Chestnut Street: Repair, repoint chimney

APP # 21.0477 BH 63 Chestnut Street: Sanding and repainting front door in kind (Black).

APP # 21.0478 BH 70 Chestnut Street: Replace three rear, 3rd floor, 8 over 8, non-historic, wood windows with 8 over 8, true divided light, wood windows.

APP # 21.0479 BH 14-16 Lynde Street: Replace gutters, rear windows at 1970s stairwell addition; repoint chimney, parapet, lintels and sills.

IV. Ratification Of 11/21/2019 Public Hearing Minutes

V. Staff Updates

VI. Projected Adjournment: 7:30 p.m.