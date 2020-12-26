Police Briefs 12-24-2020

Breaking and Entering – Residence

12/13/20 – A Phillips Street resident reports that while she was away from home between approximately 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 12:30 p.m. the next day, she found the front and rear doors ajar, and that unknown person(s) entered her apartment and stole her personal property, including a laptop, a jacket and a wallet containing U.S. currency and bank/credit cards.

Breaking and Entering – Commercial

12/17/20 – Two male suspects were caught on security video breaking a window and entering a Charles Street liquor store at about 4:24 a.m. They stole various bottles of alcohol and fled. The owner said he would give police a full, itemized list of items stolen after taking an inventory