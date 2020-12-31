Police Briefs 12-31-2020

Assault and Battery

12/18/20 – A victim reported he was punched in the face at around 6:53 p.m. on Mt. Vernon Street by a male suspect who was operating a gray Ford Fusion. The victim said the suspect got out of his vehicle following a verbal altercation that transpired after the suspect’s vehicle almost struck the victim while he was walking. The suspect struck him on his cheek and fled in the vehicle. The victim declined medical attention at this time.

Larceny – Shoplifting

12/21/20 – A Cambridge Street store reported three suspects stole items from the “tech” aisle, including a battery Charger, two Bluetooth devices, two Fitbit Versa/Logitech combos and one Fitbit charger before fleeing on foot at approximately 8:08 p.m.