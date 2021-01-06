Neighborhood Roundup

Hill House Offering Semi-Private Classes for Family Pods

Hill House, Inc., located at 127 Mount Vernon St., recognizes that many families have formed pods to keep groups smaller/reduce exposure.

To acknowledge that, Hill House is now offering semi-private classes and athletics for small cohorts of children. From art to science and Pre-K sports, there are open opportunities for you to come into the Firehouse at flexible times and enjoy the wide array of enrichment programs and athletics with the comfort of knowing who you’re in the class with in an individualized space. These semi-private classes are open to all ages and led by our trained staff. For further information and to sign up, call the Front Desk at 617-227-5838, or visit www.hillhouseboston.org.