Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Thank You to Our Members and Beacon Hill Neighbors!

Thank you for your abundant donations to our Winter Clothing Drive, which ends this Friday. We have already made two deliveries to both Bay Cove Human Services and the Old West Church.

David Hirschberg, Vice President of Development at Bay Cove wrote: “Thank you, and everyone at the Beacon Hill Civic Association, for your generous donation drive efforts this season. The many items, such as new socks, hats, thermal underwear, that your group has donated to Bay Cove Human Services are greatly appreciated by clients and staff. At Bay Cove, our vision is full, rich lives for people facing the greatest challenges. We provide services to some of the most vulnerable people in our community: children and adults with developmental disabilities; people facing addictions; people working to recover from mental illness; and people determined to live independently, despite the challenges associated with aging. We are grateful to have your support in this effort.”

The BHCA thanks YOU for your continued generosity of clothing items to help our neighbors in need.

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. If you have called our office for assistance with an issue, you will know that we are a valuable resource for our neighbors. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Most importantly, you join a community of residents and businesses who want to preserve this special neighborhood. Please visit bhcivic.org or call the office to become a member.

Contractor and Moving Permits

Please contact the BHCA if you are aware of any contractor parking abuse. We will investigate.

Also, if you see paper permits on trees or gas lamp poles issued by the City of Boston for moving or construction vehicles that are EXPIRED, please feel free to remove and discard them. Every little bit helps!

BOS:311

311 is an easy to remember telephone number that will connect you with the City’s Constituent Service Center. The center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. It is the best way to report an issue that the City should resolve.

311 provides access to all non-emergency City services. You can call 311 from any telephone, or you can call directly to 617-635-4500. You can also connect with 311 by downloading the mobile app, or by submitting a request or concern online at https://www.cityofboston.gov/311/. The mobile app allows you to easily send a photo of the problem you are reporting. You can even Tweet @BOS311.

We recommend that our neighbors use this service whenever they have a question or concern to which the City can respond.

