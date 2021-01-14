Neighborhood Roundup

NHM Presents ‘Polly Thayer Starr: Nearer the Essence’ Lecture

The Nichols House Museum presents its virtual Patron Member Lecture called “Polly Thayer Starr: Nearer the Essence,” with Christie Jackson, senior curator at the trustees of reservations, on Monday, Jan. 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

To R.S.V.P., email [email protected]

NHM’s Book Club to Discuss “House of Mirth’

The next installment of the Nichols House Museum’s Read the Room book club takes place virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., when the book for discussion will be “The House of Mirth” by Edith Wharton.

Admission is free for museum members and $12 for nonmembers, but space is limited, so advance registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/read-the-room-book-club-the-house-of-mirth-at-nichols-house-museum-tickets-133394641965.