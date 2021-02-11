Andrea Campbell Receives Several Endorsements from Local Leaders

Councilor and mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell has announced endorsements from Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff and former State Rep. Marty Walz in her campaign for mayor of Boston.

“Andrea is a unique, authentic leader who knows personally what’s at stake when Boston doesn’t work for everyone,” Duff said. “As a Councilor, she’s taken action to transform systems to be more equitable and has fought for communities that have been excluded from the power structures of this city, including the LGBTQ community. I am proud to endorse Andrea Campbell for mayor of Boston because I know her leadership and vision for an equitable Boston is what this moment requires.”

Duff represents District 5 on the Governor’s Council and is one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ elected officials in the Commonwealth. Since assuming the office of Governor’s Councilor in 2013, Eileen has used her background in consensus building and public policy to ensure that there is a level playing field for all judicial applicants and to ensure fair trials for ordinary citizens.

“I’m proud to endorse Andrea Campbell for Mayor of Boston. Her success as a City Councilor illustrates the intelligence, hard work, and leadership she’ll bring to the Mayor’s office,” Walz said. “Now is the time to embrace Andrea’s vision of an equitable city so all of us, in every Boston neighborhood, have the quality of life, great schools, affordable housing, and safe streets we deserve.”

Walz represented the 8th Suffolk District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 2005-2013, a district that included the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, the West End, and part of the Fenway. After leaving the legislature, Marty served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, leading the organization’s health care, education, and advocacy work. She now runs her own firm providing executive level support to organizations of all sizes.

“I am humbled and proud to have the support of these two phenomenal leaders who each have their own record of fighting for equity and justice for all in our Commonwealth and the city of Boston,” said Councilor Campbell. “The momentum our campaign is seeing by every measure is a sign that our vision for an equitable Boston is resonating with residents across this city.”

Councilor Duff and former Rep. Walz join other political and community leaders, including former First Lady Diane Patrick, former Suffolk County Sheriff and Secretary of Public Safety Andrea Cabral, State Representative Liz Malia, Bill Walczak, Diana Hwang, Dr. Atyia Martin, John Borders IV, and Makeeba McCreary, in endorsing Andrea Campbell for mayor of Boston.