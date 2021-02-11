Neighborhood Roundup

Hill House 2021 Summer Camp Registration Now Open!

Hill House, Inc. located at 127 Mount Vernon S., has officially opened up Summer Camp registration for 2021 campers.

Now in its 22nd year, Hill House Camps (Kiddie Kamp for 3-5 year olds and Day Camp for 5- to 12-year-olds) feature: weekly Day Camp field trips; Kiddie Kamp onsite adventures; expanded enrichment opportunities; sailing, theatre, sports and film camp options; weekly themes; extended day options for Day Campers; and expanded LIT program for 13- to 15-year-olds.

Visit Hill House’s Summer Camp website (www.hillhouseboston.org/Camps.htm) to learn more about all the fun. For more information on registering, contact Chelsea Evered at 617-227-5838 or [email protected]