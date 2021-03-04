Hill Designer Alexandra Slote Brings Sophisticated, Livable Luxury to Two Model Units

Alexandra Slote Interiors (ASI), a Beacon Hill-based design firm, has shared photos and the inspiration behind her designs for two model units at The Archer Residences.

ASI was chosen by The Archer Residences and Caulfield Properties for its proven record designing interiors for luxury living spaces. As a longtime Beacon Hill resident and business owner, Slote’s personal and professional love for Beacon Hill was elemental in her design choices.

“I love this historic neighborhood and its community of thoughtful, discerning residents,” said Slote. “I wanted these units to reflect that. As I approached the design, I imagined who would live there and how they would use the spaces. For the larger unit, I pictured a couple downsizing from their suburban home and relocating to the city. I imagined they’d have a special art collection and want a sophisticated space that complements their own treasures but doesn’t overtake them. For the smaller unit, I imagined a younger, well-travelled bohemian couple who appreciate fun details and aren’t afraid of strong design,”

ASI selected unique Arte and Schumacher wallpapers to draw the eye and set the tone for the bedrooms and dining spaces. Furnishings by Selamat Designs and Noir Furniture mix with items/art sourced at local shops including Whitney & Winston and Sloane Merrill Gallery to create impressive living spaces that are warm and inviting.

Having a strong relationship with Galerie d’Orsay, Slote invited them to partner on the larger art selection, which is seen throughout.

Said Martha S. Folsom, Co-Director, Galerie d’Orsay, Boston: “The Archer Residences is an impressive addition to Beacon Hill, and we were delighted to work with Alexandra Slote Interiors, choosing artwork that compliments her designs and the beauty of the building. One of Alex’s many strengths is creating subtle, yet powerful connections between fine art and design. Her idea to collaborate with Galerie d’Orsay brought together contemporary artists such as Kathy Buist, Lori Cozen-Geller and SEN-1 paired with historical artists Donald Sultan, Paul Jenkins and Paul Gauguin. The result is a beautifully designed, unique and creative space!”

Viewings of The Archer Residences model units can be arranged upon request.