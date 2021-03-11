News Helping Neighbors by Beacon Hill Times Staff • March 11, 2021 • 0 Comments Last Sunday Beacon Hiller Andrea Clagett and UMass student Luano Balbino loaded a car with bags of fresh and canned groceries donated by members of the Beacon Hill Circle for Charity for distribution to needy neighbors through the Community Fridges program. Refrigerators at eight sites in greater Boston are regularly stocked with groceries by members of the community and can be accessed at no cost by anyone experiencing food insecurity. They operate on a “take what you need, give what you can” basis, but organizers stress that contributing food to a fridge is not a precondition for taking food. This program has been very helpful to those struggling to meet the food needs of their families throughout the pandemic.