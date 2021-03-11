North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead Through Mar. 20

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project.

Vibratory Hammer Noise Impacts

•A vibratory hammer is being used to install the five cofferdams which will be needed to build the piers of the new bridge. Installation of each cofferdam takes about two weeks.

•The project team has positioned a combination of hanging sound blankets and temporary barrier to minimize noise impacts from the vibratory hammer. These measures will be adjusted as needed and appropriate.

•The vibratory hammer is operated place during the day (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Commercial Street Lane Reduction

•On Saturday, 3/13, there will be a lane closure on Commercial Street to make room for a work zone near the Keany Square section of the project site. The closure will begin at 4 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

Description of Scheduled Work

•Crews will be repairing warehouse piers and columns, installing, and conducting maintenance of silt curtains, and installing cofferdams.

Work Hours

•Most work will be done during the daytime (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

•Prior to 3/07/21, Cofferdam installation will be 100% complete.

Travel Tips

The westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs, near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.