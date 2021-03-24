Mayoral Candidate Annissa Essaibi George Meets With Downtown Business Owners

Last Thursday, At-Large City Councilor and Boston Mayoral Candidate Annissa Essaibi George made a campaign stop Downtown and met with businesses owners struggling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic and were forced to recalibrate their entire business model in order to survive. Some decided to pack it in for the winter and reopen when the warmer weather returns to New England and the infection rates decline.

As part of her “Get Boston Back to Business Tour”, Essaibi George visited Cafe Bonjour, One Gig and Sam LaGrassa’s Downtown to discuss with local owners and staff about the resources and support needed to recover, rebuild and thrive post-pandemic.

“The businesses in Downtown have been hit hard by this pandemic and they face unique challenges as they look to reopen and recover,” said Essaibi George. “It’s critical to hear directly from these business owners and staff about their experiences and perspectives, so that their voices are reflected in our plans to get Boston back to business.”

Essaibi George said since launching the tour two weeks ago she’s heard directly from small businesses about the real challenges they’ve faced before and during this crisis.

“Of course we’re talking about recovery, but we’re taking it a step further and really getting at the root issue of redesigning our economy to work for everyone,” said Essaibi George. “I look forward to continuing these important conversations with small businesses and employees in every single neighborhood of Boston.”

As a former Boston Main Streets Director for Fields Corner and a small business owner herself, Essaibi George previously visited small businesses in East Boston, Dorchester, Roslindale, West Roxbury, Chinatown, South End, Jamaica Plain, Allston and Brighton.

Before entering the political arena, Essaibi George taught Economics, Business Management and Health & Human Services to juniors and seniors at East Boston High School and served as the school’s assistant softball coach for 14 years.

In 2015 Essaibi George decided to run for Boston City Council and was part of a wave of change that ushered in a new era on the council. That year Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell ousted two incumbent councilors and doubled the number of women on council with their victories.