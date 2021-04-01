Several Boston Restaurants Offering Easter Specials

Several Boston restaurants will be offering specials for Easter Sunday, with options to dine in, as well as for takeout.

Scampo, located inside the Liberty Hotel, at 215 Charles St. will be offering its guests an all-day, a la carte holiday menu crafted by Chef Lydia Shire from noon to 8 p.m. The menu includes Beginnings: Green Goddess salad with mini avocados, radish, and crisped pork belly ($21); Maria’s handmade chive bowtie pasta with pesto and spring peas ($ 22); Spanish garlic soup with peekytoe crab ($21); Buffalo mozzarella with vine-ripe heirloom tomatoes and basil ($15) and Charcoaled grilled lamb shoulder chop with spinach feta turnover ($26).

And then: Scottish salmon kedgeree with lime & coriander griddled asparagus and hollandaise ($37); Fresh ricotta di bufala ravioli with yellow tomato vodka sauce (with/without crisp roasted pork: $28/$36); Sliced wagyu sirloin on rocket and fried parsley parmigiana reggiano souffle ($60); Chilean sea bass with pineapple caramelized lemon sauce, potatoes, and purple garlic ($46); Lobster risotto with tomato ‘powder,’ guanciale ‘leaves,’ and crisped brussels sprout leaves ($32); and Rack and saddle of Colorado lamb with Piemonte’s agnolotti del plin-and-fresh favas ($54).

For more information, or to make reservations, contact Scampo at (617) 536-2100 or by visiting https://scampoboston.com/.

Also, Woods Hill Pier 4, located at 300 Pier 4 Blvd., will be offering a special to-go dinner package for four to six guests to enjoy an Easter feast from the comfort of home. Priced at $235, the package includes: Roulade of Woods Hill Farm lamb leg;

Mint gelee; Potato and gruyere gratin; Baby heirloom carrots, coffee and orange butter; and a Salad of mixed greens, goat cheese, sunflower seeds and apple; and Citrus and rhubarb tart.

Visit www.woodshillpier4.com for reservations.

Meanwhile, Rochambeau at 900 Boylston St. French brasserie-inspired Rochambeau will be open for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner from 3 to 9 p.m. In addition to the regularly available menus, Rochambeau will be offering its guests Easter menu specials, including Florentine Eggs Benedict), and much more.

Visit www.rochambeauboston.com for more information.

Bricco Salumeria and Pasta Shop, located at 11 Board Alley (behind 241 Hanover St.) offers a tribute to the authentic, homemade cooking of Frank DePasquale’s youth in Italy, It carries the best imported Italian meats and cheeses, olive oils, vinegars, tomatoes, and homemade pastas- everything the home chef would need to prepare a decadent Easter spread. Additionally, Bricco Salumeria will be selling its Pizza Chiena for $24 a pie.

Call Bricco at (617) 248- 9629 or visit www.briccosalumeria.com for more information.

Over at Harvest, located at 44 Brattle St. in Cambridge’s Harvard Square, Chef Nick Deutmeyer is serving up an all-day, three-course Easter feast for Harvest guests to celebrate the holiday in a delicious way. The $65 prix fixe menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for either brunch or dinner.

Easter Reservations at Harvest can be made by visiting https://harvestcambridge.com, or by calling (617) 868-2255.