Beacon Hill COVID Update Posted

Last week Beacon Hill’s weekly COVID-19 positive test rate decreased after posting a 17.2 percent increase two weeks ago.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) last Friday, 2,987 residents were tested and 3.2 percent were positive–this was a 5.8 percent increase from the 3.4 percent reported by the BPHC two Fridays ago.

Overall since the pandemic started 48,822 Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that 6.7 percent of those tested were COVID positive. This was a 1.5 percentage increase from the 6.6 reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

Positive test rates citywide decreased but still remain at the 5 percent threshold. According to the BPHC ​​​​28,091 residents were tested and 5 percent were COVID positive–this was a 3.8 percent decrease from the 5.2 percent positive test rate reported by the BPHC two weeks ago. The 5 percent threshold has been used to plan Boston’s phased reopening strategies.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Beacon Hill, Back Bay, North End, West End and Downtown had an infection rate of 586.4 cases per 10,000 residents, up 3.3 percent from the 567.6 cases per 10,000 residents reported two weeks ago.

An additional 105 residents became infected with the virus last week and the total number of cases in the area increased from 3,163 cases to 3,268 cases as of last Friday.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 2.5 percent percent last week and went from 65,474 cases to 67,138 confirmed cases in a week. Five additional Boston residents died from the virus last week and there are now 1,358 total deaths in the city from COVID.