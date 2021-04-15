King’s Chapel Serious About Fighting Climate Change

Special to the Times

King’s Chapel members have gone all out to celebrate Earth Day on April 22 and to introduce their Environmental Action Initiative to a wider audience.

Concerned about the effects of climate change on Boston and the rest of the planet, members rang the Paul Revere bell in the chapel’s tower at 11 a.m. on April 11 to send the message that it is late— the eleventh hour—to do something about the warming of the earth.

Beacon Hill residents Stephen Courtney, Cathy Price, Dorie Seavey and Gary Riccio rang King’s Chapel’s bell, made by Paul Revere, to send the message about the urgency of acting upon climate change.

Mt. Vernon St. resident Dorie Seavey pulls hard

on the rope as she rings King’s Chapel’s Paul Revere bell at 11 a.m. on April 11 to emphasize that it is the 11th hour to do something about climate change.

They will participate in a Charles River cleanup on April 19 and have begun to coordinate with other downtown houses of worship to learn how together they can be more effective. They have also organized a “Celebration of the Earth” virtual art show featuring photography, paintings, drawing, floral arrangements, poetry, calligraphy, sculpture, furniture and gardens that celebrate Mother Earth. It will go live in the afternoon on Earth Day, April 22, on the chapel’s website http://www.kings-chapel.org. Everyone is invited to take a look.

Finally, former Beacon Hill resident and King’s Chapel member Bill Wilson, co-founder and managing partner of Birds & Beans coffee, will give a Zoom talk at noon on April 22 entitled “Regenerative Agriculture + Good Coffee + Abundant Bird Life.” Regenerative agriculture, or using farming practices that rebuild soils and improve conditions, is the new standard of the environmental movement.

Wilson will tell the story of how he created a coffee business that helps preserve more than 4,000 acres of tropical forest habitat and helps support over 2,500 family coffee farms and their workers in Central and South America while protecting more than 150 species of birds. The public is invited to this Zoom talk. To register for the link, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMldO6orD4tHNY8Z6gA_9ZzxkXlHXR07IWM