Michelle Wu Surpasses $1 Million Fundraising Milestone

City Councilor and candidate for Mayor Michelle Wu announced that she raised over $1 million in donations since the launch of her Mayoral campaign as Michelle for Mayor continues to organize and build significant momentum.

In a powerful demonstration of Wu’s growing grassroots backing, the campaign has over 5,800 donors at an average contribution amount of under $92 per donation. Wu has received thousands of small-donor donations from Boston residents, and has more than double the number of donors residing in Boston than any other candidate in the race.

Hitting this important mark first, along with mobilizing thousands of volunteers, demonstrates that Wu’s ongoing commitment to keeping families in Boston, education and childcare, free transportation and a Green New Deal is resonating with Bostonians. Over the weekend, Team Wu hosted nine events and saw 167 volunteers take action across the city on behalf of the campaign, and this past week reached 3,400 Bostonians.

“I’m inspired everyday to see the grassroots momentum for our campaign matching the energy for bold, urgent leadership across our neighborhoods. Whether it’s chipping in five dollars, making phone calls, or joining our events, our supporters and volunteers share a powerful vision of what’s possible for Boston to meet the moment. We are building a movement not just for Election Day, but to follow through on the charge to be bold and do more in office,” said Michelle Wu.