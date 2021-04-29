Owl’s Nest Beer Garden Set to Reopen on the Esplanade Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9

The Owl’s Nest – the beer garden that Everett’s Night Shift Brewery operates in partnership with the Esplanade Association – is set to return to the Esplanade for a fourth season, with a target opening date set for Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9, and with similar safety precautions in place as last year.

The beer garden will again offer a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages in a self-contained area at Storrow Memorial Embankment Park (Fiedler Field), and its hours will eventually be Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday from 2 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Patrons enjoying themselves while staying socially distanced last year at The Owl’s Nest on the Esplanade.

“We’ll maybe have some truncated hours to start, but the goal is to get there by mid-May or the end of month,” said Matt Eshelman, the brewery’s quality manager.

And in accordance with state guidelines, the Owl’s Nest will have a “similar model as last year,” said Eshelman, in that all patrons must be seated with no more than six at a table, which can be reserved for up to 90 minutes, and food must be ordered along with beverages.

Capacity, he added, would be at about one-third to one-half of pre-pandemic rates.

Brato Brewhouse and Kitchen, which has operations in Allston and Brighton and has collaborated with Night Shift before for past pop-ups, will operate the Night Shift Eats food truck, said Eshelman, which would allow the Owl’s Nest staff to focus solely on serving beverages.

“We’re really excited to be back and welcome back our returning staff after a long and challenging time,” Eshelman said. “It will be great to be able to see people again, and to create that community space.”

Michael Nichols, executive director of the Esplanade Association, is also looking forward to the return of the Owl’s Nest.

“We’re thrilled that the Owl’s Nest is reopening,” Nichols said. “Even through the pandemic last year, Night Shift operated the space in a safe manner that continued to make it an appealing destination on the Esplanade.” Visit https://nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/owls-nest/ for more information