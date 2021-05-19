Neighborhood Roundup

Online Program on Lithuanian, Israeli, American and Jewish Culinary Histories

The Vilna Shul, in partnership with Lithuanian Culture Institute, General Consulate of Lithuania in New York and Embassy of Lithuania in Israel, presents a free online program called “Lithuanian, Israeli, American, Jewish: Which Food Are You?” on Sunday, May 23, at noon.

To register, visit https://vilnashul.org/events/event/lithuanian-israeli-american-jewish-which-food-are-you.

Gibson House Museum Revisits New England Baseball 1910-1920

The Gibson House Museum presents a virtual program called “1910-1920: New England Baseball Amid a Decade of Turmoil: on Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m.

The decade 1910-1920 was a time of tremendous turmoil, with a “War to End All Wars” and the deadliest pandemic in recent history. The war and pandemic had significant implications for all areas of American life, including Major League Baseball and the future of the Boston Red Sox. Bob Goodof, former GHM board member and longtime baseball history buff, will build on Skip Desjardin’s masterpiece September 1918: War, Plague, and the World Series to discuss events leading to, through, and after this critical period, including a host of other characters, anecdotes, and “fake news.”

Admission is $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members. Visit https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/events.html to purchase tickets.

Beacon Hill Network Mixer in Public Garden set for May 26

A Beacon Hill Network Mixer takes place in the Public Garden (in front of the Cheers sign off Beacon Street) on Wednesday, May 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will be catered by Kured, with Beacon Hill Network sponsoring the food. Bring a blanket (and a friend) if you choose.

R.S.V.P. to [email protected]

Virtual Program Explores ‘Evolution of Preservation’

The House Museum Alliance of Downtown Boston will host a virtual discussion on “The Evolution of Preservation: from Elitism to Equity” on Thursday, May 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

At this time, Alison Frazee, assistant director of the Boston Preservation Alliance, will consider how historic sites continue to change their practices to be more inclusive, accessible, and intentional so that they can tell the story of everyone’s history through preservation.

Visit https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/thegibsonhouse/items/301563/calendar/2021/05/?flow=468779&full-items=yes to register for the online event.

Hill House 2021 Summer Camp Registration Now Open

Hill House, Inc. located at 127 Mount Vernon S., has officially opened up Summer Camp registration for 2021 campers.

Now in its 22nd year, Hill House Camps (Kiddie Kamp for 3-5 year olds and Day Camp for 5- to 12-year-olds) feature: weekly Day Camp field trips; Kiddie Kamp onsite adventures; expanded enrichment opportunities; sailing, theatre, sports and film camp options; weekly themes; extended day options for Day Campers; and expanded LIT program for 13- to 15-year-olds.

Visit Hill House’s Summer Camp website (www.hillhouseboston.org/Camps.htm) to learn more about all the fun. For more information on registering, contact Chelsea Evered at 617-227-5838 or [email protected]

Hidden Garden of Beacon Hill Tour Returns Virtually Beginning June 30

The Beacon Hill Garden Club’s Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill Tour will be held virtually this year and launches June 30.

Advance tickets are now available at the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s website at beaconhillgardenclub.org for $25 each, or you can buy a ticket and one of the Garden Club’s books for $45.

Imagine Van Gogh Coming Dec. 21 to SoWa Power Station

“Imagine Van Gogh,” more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings, is making its debut in Boston on Dec. 21 at the SoWa Power Station.

The exhibition is a contactless experience spanning over 24,000 square feet, with a limited number of guests allowed in on a timed-entry basis, and it will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the Commonwealth.

Tickets start at $33.99 (plus service charges and fees) and are on sale now. For more information, visit www.imagine-vangogh.com.

Mayoral Candidate Climate and Climate Justice Forum Set for June 1

The Boston node of 350 Massachusetts invites all Boston residents to attend the virtual Boston 2021 Mayoral Candidate Climate and Climate Justice Forum on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; the event will be held virtually at bit.ly/Boston MayoralClimateForum.

How will Boston’s next mayor help Boston residents get off fossil fuel and adapt to climate change? How will our city create a greener and healthier economy for all?

Find out by registering at bit.ly/BostonMayoralClimateForum.

This event endorsed by 40 Boston community groups and nonprofits.