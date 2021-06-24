Beacon Hill Sidewalk Sale Returns June 25 and 26

A beloved neighborhood tradition returns this weekend when the Beacon Hill Business Association’s annual Beacon Hill Sidewalk Sale comes to Charles Street on Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26, throughout both days.

“We’re so happy to be getting back to our highly anticipated annual events,” said Lana Barakat, a Business Association board member and owner of December Thieves, a shop at 51 Charles St., as well as its sister store and next-door neighbor, Thieves Next Door at 53 Charles St. “This year is also so special because there are a lot of new businesses on the street so it will be a great opportunity to meet the people behind these new independent shops.”

December Thieves staff members Jemesii and Emma are seen in front of the store at 51 Charles St. during the Beacon Hill Sidewalk Sale in 2019.

The Sidewalk Sale traditionally takes place on the last weekend of June, but last year it was held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26, instead, due to the pandemic.

“We’re back to our regular summer dates as things begin to normalize, said Barakat, “and we look forward to continuing to plan other neighborhood events to bring everyone together again, especially after the year we just had.” In the event of rain, the event will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10 instead.