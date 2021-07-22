Brewer Fountain on Common Returns to Life After Two Years

After lying torpid for nearly two years due to the pandemic, Brewer Fountain has returned to life on the Boston Common,

Tables, chairs, and umbrellas have been set up there for guests, while weekday piano performances by Berklee College of Music students are expected to resume soon. Food trucks are also slated to return to the Plaza again soon.

Brewer Fountain on the Boston Common.

Steve Ten Barge, finance manager and Brewer Plaza liaison for Friends of the Public Garden, which has been programming the Brewer Fountain Plaza since 2012, wrote, “This would have been our 10th year, but programming was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. We hope to return food trucks to the Plaza soon, although they have been challenged elsewhere by reduced office workers in the city.”

The Friends consider programming the Brewer Fountain Plaza “some of our most important work in the Boston Common,” he added, while the plaza itself “is one of the most iconic locations in Boston and to have lunch sitting under an umbrella while listening to beautiful piano music with the fountain flowing in the background is really magical.”

Likewise, Liz Vizza, president of the Friends group, wrote, “We are delighted to be able to reopen this outdoor community space. How wonderful it is to see people enjoying the outdoors, using the tables and chairs under the umbrellas, and hopefully, everyone will be enjoying the Berklee College musicians again.”

Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods wrote, “We are so grateful for the Friends of the Public Garden’s partnership in restoring the Brewer Fountain. The restored fountain beautifies that section of the Common and provides a welcoming area for folks to gather outdoors—we know that open spaces are the safest place to be right now.”

Woods also extended the city’s gratitude to the Friends for “activating that space with positive programming, piano music performed by Berklee students.”