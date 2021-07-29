City names Molly Griffin Liaison for Beacon Hill

A lifelong Bostonian, Molly Griffin has come on board as the city’s neighborhood liaison for Beacon Hill, as well as for Back Bay, Fenway-Kenmore, and Mission Hill.

Griffin, who was born, grew up, and currently lives in Dorchester, earned an undergraduate degree in communications from Boston University in May and began working for the city on July 12.

“I was really only really familiar with Fenway and Back Bay from going to Boston University and during high school [while attending Boston Latin],” she said, “but not Beacon Hill or Mission Hill, so I’m trying to get out into those neighborhoods to meet people and understand more about them.”

Griffin, who previously spent her summers working at the Leahy Holloran Community Center in Dorchester and also interned at the Massachusetts State House as a Ward Fellow, now hopes to connect with as many people as she can in the neighborhoods she covers on behalf of the city.

“I think it’s really exciting to learn about these neighborhoods…and to be able to meet so many people and help them in way I can, and at the same time, learn about city government and processes,” she said.

So far, most of the events Griffin has been hand on for have taken place virtually, although on July 21, she visited the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s office for an introductory meeting with that group’s executive director, Patricia Tully.

Griffin was also in attendance for a virtual meeting of the Community Alliance of Mission Hill on July 21 and had a walk-through of that neighborhood scheduled for the following day. She said she is also hoping to take a walk-through of the Fenway this week.

“I hope to really be a helpful intermediary to make residents lives easier in dealing with different issues with the city, and also to bring information to them about different services they can access [through the city],” said Griffin. “I’m really looking forward to meeting a lot of people, especially people who work within and for their communities and are really passionate about them.”