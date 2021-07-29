News

Esplanade Association Summer Dock Party

The Esplanade Association held its 10th annual Summer Dock Party on Thursday, July 22, at the Community Boating docks to raise funds in support of Esplanade Association’s revitalization, enhancement, and maintenance of the Charles River parklands, as well as its free summer programming for the community. Pictured at the event are Steve Vumbaco, Ingrid Calder, Nicolette Clifford, JQ Louise, Catherine Rurode, and Drew Sabia.

