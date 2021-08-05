Neighborhood Roundup

Virtual Program on ‘Etiquette of the Brahmin Summer’

The Gibson House Museum presents a return engagement of the virtual program, “Etiquette of the Brahmin Summer,” with Etiquetteer Robert B. Dimmick, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Before air conditioning, Brahmin (wealthy Boston) families retreated for the summer season to homes on the New England coast. Join Robert B. Dimmick, Etiquetteer, for an entertaining look at the rituals, pastimes, and domesticity of the Gibson family and other Yankees. The program will include images from the Gibson House and Gibson family archives.

Admission is $10 for museum members, or $12 for non-members.

Visit www.thegibsonhouse.org for more information.

Food Pantry at West End Branch Library Reopens

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) has reopened its food pantry at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, with starting hours of Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30p.m.

The organization is additionally continuing food bag deliveries to North End and West End buildings for clients who are homebound. Clients also may access the North End Pantry at our offices on 1 Michelangelo St.

If you or someone you know would like to make an appointment, call the office at 617-523-8125.

Hidden Garden of Beacon Hill Tour Returns Virtually

The Beacon Hill Garden Club’s Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill Tour is now being held virtually.

Tickets are now available at the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s website at beaconhillgardenclub.org for $25 each, or you can buy a ticket and one of the Garden Club’s books for $45.

Imagine Van Gogh Coming Dec. 21 to SoWa Power Station

“Imagine Van Gogh,” more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings, is making its debut in Boston on Dec. 21 at the SoWa Power Station.

The exhibition is a contactless experience spanning over 24,000 square feet, with a limited number of guests allowed in on a timed-entry basis, and it will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the Commonwealth.

Tickets start at $33.99 (plus service charges and fees) and are on sale now. For more information, visit www.imagine-vangogh.com.