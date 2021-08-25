AAPI Endorses Murphy for Boston City Council At-Large

Asian Americans of different descents proudly endorse Erin Murphy to serve as At-Large Boston City Councilor, citing Erin’s commitment to strong education, safe neighborhoods, and compassionate citizenship.

AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islanders) Action Group, the largest coalition of Chinese, Indian, Filipino, Nepalese , and Vietnamese grassroots organizations, gave its official backing to Erin’s campaign as it develops tremendous momentum in the build up to the September 14 preliminary election.

“Erin is a candidate for all seasons. She is a breath of fresh air in the Boston political scene – an authentic voice with common sense and good heart,” Sanjay Kaul, co-founder of AAPI Action Group said. “ Erin is the true Asian American candidate, even if she does not look like us. She shares our core values of engaged citizenship and strength thru togetherness, “ Joe Wong, a Chinese American civic leader and lifelong Chinatown resident said. “Erin is running for all the right reasons – giving back. She is a rising star in the political scene- a much-needed inspirational leader and a braveheart,” Sandhaya KC a Nepalese American leader said. “As a former Boston Public School teacher, a single mom of 4, and an inclusive public advocate of long standing, Erin will bring Boston back – together. Boston needs Erin,” Frank Celoza. a Filipino-American veteran said.

A lifelong Dorchester resident, Erin has centered her campaign around being Boston’s go-to call at City Hall.

Erin’s vision for Boston and her campaign are built on her core beliefs:

• EThriving, best-in-class public schools for every student in every neighborhood

• A friendlier city for seniors, with a more compassionate policy focus

• Stronger outreach to veterans, out of respect for their service and supporting their needs

• Safer streets and policing across the City, prioritizing community policing

• All hands-on-deck to pull us out of the pandemic, particularly our most vulnerable

• Reducing income inequality by promoting good jobs for all Bostonians

AAPI Action Group strongly supports Erin Murphy as their one and only candidate for at-large Boston City Council. AAPI Action Group asks all Bostonians of different descents to get Erin Murphy elected in the Sept. 14 primary. It’s time to Bring Boston Back. Together. A vote for Erin is a vote for action not words, before and after the election.