Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

The Importance of Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Over the past few weeks, a large dumpster at 44 Phillips Street began to take on bags of household trash, furniture packaging, diaper boxes, dog waste, and any other refuse that could be tossed in. Construction trash was not evident, nor did it seem that any construction was taking place. Several neighbors called the BHCA about this unhealthy situation, since the dumpster permit had expired on August 10th.

Usually, the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) grants the first two-week parking permit to a contractor performing work on Beacon Hill. These permits include Loading and Unloading (construction equipment and materials), Scaffolding, and Dumpster permits. Any renewal of these permits come through the BHCA so that we can talk to the contractor if there have been any complaints from neighbors. In this case, the BHCA had not been involved in 44 Phillips Street permit application.

We contacted the company advertised on the dumpster, and asked them to remove it as soon as possible. They were unable to do anything without contacting the contractor, since the dumpster was overflowing. We tried to contact the contractor as well, but once we explained the reason for our call, we were disconnected.

Our Neighborhood Liaison from the Office of Neighborhood Services, Molly Griffin, and Kennedy Avery, from Councilor Kenzie Bok’s office, were notified, as well as the Transportation and Public Works Departments. Many phone calls and many emails ensued. Finally, the dumpster was removed last Friday.

We rely on our neighbors to let us know about these types of violations and abuses of contractor parking permits. This situation was exacerbated by others throwing their household trash into a dumpster, which should not happen. Working together as Neighbors Helping Neighbors, we all should strive to make life on Beacon Hill the best it can be! Reach out to us at the BHCA (617-227-1922) with any questions or concerns you have, and we will do our best to help you resolve them.

This year’s Fall HillFest will take place on Sunday, September 12th, from 12 to 4pm, on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street! We are excited to be hosting an in-person event outdoors. Plans include the annual participation of our nonprofit members, as well as live music from local band The B-sides and Phase III, the famous dog show with Paul Odelson, architectural tours, games, and many other surprises. We are grateful once again to Harpoon Brewery for donating to this community event, and to a new sponsor, Ryze Wine. Also thanks to JP Licks and Salt Creek Catering for their participation. Make your plans to come down to Mt. Vernon Street on September 12th and join in the family fun! If you are a Beacon Hill non-profit and would like to participate, please contact Eliza Greenberg at [email protected] by August 30th to reserve your table.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Events Committee – Tuesday, August 31st, 6pm, location TBD

Zoning & Licensing Committee -Wednesday, September 1st, 7pm via Zoom

Please call the office (617-227-1922) for further details this meeting, and for information about joining the BHCA.