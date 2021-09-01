Neighborhood Roundup

DCR Traffic Advisory: Storrow Drive

Through Thursday, Sept. 9, excluding weekends, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement a lane closure on the Storrow Drive on-ramp at the intersection of Nashua Street and Route 28 in the City of Boston from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to accommodate utility trench work. Traffic patterns will be clearly marked, and a police detail will be on site.

Food Pantry at West End Branch Library has Reopened

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) has reopened its food pantry at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, with starting hours of Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30p.m.

The organization is additionally continuing food bag deliveries to North End and West End buildings for clients who are homebound. Clients also may access the North End Pantry at our offices on 1 Michelangelo St.

If you or someone you know would like to make an appointment, call the office at 617-523-8125.

Beacon Hill Seminars Fall Kickoff

Beacon Hill Seminars is offering 16 online courses this fall on a range of topics including art, history, literature, economics, politics, science, and more. To learn more, attend their Fall Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 3 p.m. via Zoom. BHS group leaders will briefly introduce their courses and participants will be able to ask questions after the presentations.

For more information visit beaconhillseminars.org and email [email protected] to be added to their email list.

New, Healthy Fast-Casual Restaurant to Open on Cambridge St.

A fast casual restaurant focusing on healthy Asian-fusion dishes will replace the now-shuttered All Star Pizza Bar on Cambridge Street.

According to Hidden Boston, an online restaurant guide, B Nutritious, which opened its first location in 2015 in El Monte, Calif., and has since opened a second location in Fountain Valley, Calif., will open its new outpost at 204 Cambridge St.

Imagine Van Gogh at SoWa

“Imagine Van Gogh,” more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings, is making its debut in Boston on Dec. 21 at the SoWa Power Station.

The exhibition is a contactless experience spanning over 24,000 square feet, with a limited number of guests allowed in on a timed-entry basis, and it will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the Commonwealth.

Tickets start at $33.99 (plus service charges and fees) and are on sale now. For more information, visit www.imagine-vangogh.com.