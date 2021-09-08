Anthony Sammarco to be Featured in BHV Conversations

Noted Boston historian Anthony Sammarco will discuss his newest book Beacon Hill Through Time at a virtual program sponsored by the Beacon Hill Village at 5:30 pm on September 13.

The book dives deeply into the history of Beacon Hill, its curious topography and iconic red brick row houses that have embraced people of all walks of life since the 19th century. Mr. Sammarco will go beyond stereotypical depictions in chronicling the rich histories of the African American, Jewish immigrant, and Boston Brahmin communities who have populated this Trimount of Boston over the last centuries.

Called the “Balzac of Boston History” by the Boston Globe, Anthony Mitchell Sammarco is a noted historian, lecturer, and author of over 80 books on the history and development of Boston, his native city. He began writing in 1995, and his books Lost Boston, The History of Howard Johnson’s: How A Massachusetts Soda Fountain Became a Roadside Icon, Jordan Marsh: New England’s Largest Store and The Baker Chocolate Company: A Sweet History have made bestsellers lists.

He received the Bulfinch Award from the Doric Dames of the Massachusetts State House, the Washington Medal from Freedom Foundation, and a lifetime achievement award from both the Victorian Society and the Gibson House Museum. He was elected a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society, and is a member of the Boston Author’s Club, a proprietor of the Boston Athenaeum and the St. Botolph Club in Boston.

This virtual program is presented with support from Cambridge Trust as part of Beacon Hill Village’s ‘Conversations With…’ series. Registration is required online in advance at beaconhillvillage.org or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a Zoom invitation in advance of the program, which is free and open to the public.