Beacon Hill Area Electeds Endorse David Halbert for Boston City Council At-Large Position

David Halbert’s Campaign for Boston City Council At-Large this week announced that it has earned the endorsements of 8th Suffolk State Rep. Jay Livingstone and housing champion Kenzie Bok who serves as City Councilor for District 8 of Boston. Councilor Bok’s district includes Mission Hill, Fenway, Longwood, Audubon Circle, Kenmore, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and the West End, much of which is represented by Rep. Livingstone in the state legislature.

“Dave will be a fighter for environmental and housing justice, and as a BPS father he believes passionately in achieving educational excellence for all Boston’s children,” said Councilor Bok. “I am impressed by Dave’s long-term commitment to public service in a variety of roles, and his immersion in the community life of Boston’s neighborhoods, from East Boston to Dorchester to Mattapan. Dave has the right experience and commitment to serve the whole city, and I would be honored to have him as a colleague.”

Said Rep. Livingstone, “I am proud to endorse David for Boston City Councilor At-Large. From his community-specific ideas for climate resilience to his multifaceted housing justice plan, David has shown his commitment to making this city livable for all of its residents.”

Rep. Livingstone and Councilor Bok add their names to a growing list of Massachusetts political leaders who have endorsed Halbert’s At-Large campaign, and point to potential strength for the Halbert camp in Wards 4 and 5 come the General Election. Councilor Bok is the second sitting City Councilor to endorse Halbert, following District 5 City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Rep. Livingstone is the latest member of Boston’s State House delegation to endorse Halbert, following State Reps. Nika Elugardo, Adrian Madaro, and Dan Ryan.