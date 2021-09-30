Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Meet and Greet on Monday, October 4th

Come join us for friendship and neighborhood networking at our next Beacon Hill Meet & Greet on Monday, October 4th, at 6pm, at the Paramount at 44 Charles Street. See you there!

Beacon Hill Community Grant Application Period Now Accepting Applications

In 2019, the Beacon Hill Civic Association (“BHCA”) decided that a special purpose fund – the Beacon Hill Community Fund (“Community Fund”) – should be created within the BHCA for the purpose of making annual grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community.

To find out more about the Beacon Hill Community Grant and how to apply, visit www.bhcivic.org/community-fund.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Zoning & Licensing Committee, Wednesday, October 6th at 7pm (virtual). Contact the BHCA at [email protected] for joining details.