A Night at the Barn

BINA Farm Center in Lexington recently marked a first in its 12-year history when it served as the setting for a dinner for 20 with wine paring, which took place amid the horses in the stalls.

Bin 26 Enoteca provided dinner and wine for members of a family who made a contribution of more than $20,000 to BINA Farm, a nonprofit that brings together individuals with and without special needs via therapeutic horseback riding.

“It was wonderful to finally be able to host this family that made this incredible donation to BINA Farm,” said Babak Bina, who, together with his wife Coryn Bina, founded BINA Farm, and who, along with his sister, Azita Bina-Seibel, owns and operates Bin 26 on Charles Street, as well as jm Curley and its steakhouse, Bogie’s Place, in Downtown Crossing.

“We had a wonderful event planner [K. Kerkorian Events] who donated her services to create an atmosphere by designing the tables, and through flower arrangements, lighting, etcetera, and she was in charge of the mood, so to speak.”

Nader Asgari-Tari, Bin 26’s wine director, orchestrated the wine menu and was on hand to discuss each wine selection throughout the dinner.

“Originally, a lot of things like plates and silverware were supposed to be donated, but people were strapped for cash so we ended up paying for it at the end of the day, which was okay,” said Bina. “We were serving food amid the wonderful music and literally cooked everything there.”