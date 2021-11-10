Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Garlands and Greens is Back!

When? Wednesday, November 17th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Where? Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street

Come celebrate the beginning of the holiday season at our much-loved Garlands and Greens event and help us kick off our fundraising for decorating the Hill! We will gather again this year with our amazing host, Mr. Tom Kershaw, at the Hampshire House, 85 Beacon Street, on Wednesday, November 17th, from 6-9pm. Enjoy live music, cocktails, great hors d’oeuvres, and friendly comradery.

Tom Kershaw addresses a Garlands and Greens crowd at the Hampshire House.

We will be spread out amongst two floors and capacity may be limited. For the comfort of all of our guests, proof of vaccination will be required. So bring your neighbors and wear your most creative holiday masks!

Tickets are $40 for BHCA Members and $45 for non-members. If you would like confirmation of your BHCA membership status before purchasing, please contact the office at 617-227-1922 or [email protected]

For our neighbors who will be out-of-town or unable to attend this year, please consider supporting us by sponsoring a pole!

Buy your tickets and sponsor a pole on the BHCA website www.bhcivic.org or call the office at 617-227-1922.

Beacon Hill Community Fund

Thank you to all the wonderful non-profit organizations that applied to the 2021 Beacon Hill Community Fund! We received an incredible response this year and we thank each of you for what you do for our community and beyond. Recipients will be announced in early December.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Architecture Committee Meeting (Virtual) – Monday, November 15th.

If you are interested in attending, please contact the BHCA office at [email protected]