Community-Based Nonprofits to Receive Grants

Through the Beacon Hill Community Fund – now in its third year – the Beacon Hill Civic Association will award annual grants to 10 deserving community-based nonprofit organizations in this current cycle.

These grants include $3,000 to the West End Museum to aid in making its in-person programming digitally accessible; $2,500 to the Friday Night Supper Program to help with its weekly homeless dinner service program; $5,000 to Tunefoolery Music, Inc., to fund its ongoing work at the Lindemann Mental Health Center for homeless individuals; $5,000 to Old West Church, United Methodist Church to support the OWC Food Forest to provide meals to food and housing insecure neighbors; – $5,000 to Common Cathedral (Eccelsia Ministries, Inc.) to purchase food for the BostonWarm day center; ) – $3,000 to Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) to support meal delivery to low-income North End and West End neighbors; ) -$1,000 to Art Resource Collaborative for Kids (ARCK to support arts integration programs to under-resourced Boston Public School youth; -$2,000 to Christopher’s Haven to fund the Loft, a place for cancer patients and their families in the West End; and $1,000 to Rogerson Communities to fund a pandemic time capsule project reflecting on the effects of Covid-19 on elderly neighbors living there.

Rob Whitney, chair of the BHCA board of directors, said the group received around 30 applications for grants, of which ultimately 10 were selected.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer a good amount of funds this year to applicants,” he said, “and we hope to be able to continue doing so in the coming years.”