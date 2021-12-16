News Briefs

Celebrating the Winter Solstice with Music and Spoken Word

First Church in Boston, Unitarian Universalist, continues its tradition of offering a Celebration of the Winter Solstice on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7 PM at the church, 66 Marlborough St. in Back Bay.

In time-honored tradition, we will welcome the darkness but also anticipate the return of the light with music, song and spoken word. Participants include Irish Harpist Aine Minogue, pianist Jacqueline Schwab, First Church Interim Minister Edmund Robinson and Music Director Gigi Mitchell-Velasco, tenor Noel Velasco and bass William Thorpe. (The audience will be required to wear masks during the performance, and all performers will be masked except when performing.)

The event is free and open to the public, but donations are accepted.