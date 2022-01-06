Beacon Hill Women’s Forum Welcomes Shayne Gilbert

By Ariana Hanley

Happy New Year, Beacon Hill!

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum will welcome Shayne Gilbert on January 11, as our monthly speaker. An entrepreneur, CEO of Silverweave and future Forward Events, Author of 90 Days to Launch, Founder of Girl Hackathon and Campseekers, and Executive Director of the Canadian Entrepreneur, Shayne thrives in creating connection and building community. This is a speaker you will not want to miss! Be sure to register online at www.beaconhillwomensforum.org …. but HURRY as the first 20 registrants will receive a surprise care package from Shayne!!

Please note, given the current COVID situation, our January Forum will be held virtually via Zoom. A Zoom link will be provided upon Registration to the event.

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. We welcome a speaker, always a woman with a unique, formidable story to tell, to our monthly Forums which meet on the second Tuesday of the month from 6pm to 8pm at The Hampshire House (6pm cocktail/social hour, followed by the program starting at 7pm sharp). Visit The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum website to learn more about our membership options. www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.