Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Undecorating Continues this Weekend!

We will continue undecorating this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, January 14, 15, and 16. Thank you to those volunteers who began the process last weekend.

We would ask that you undecorate the poles you decorated if possible or the poles near your home. We’d like to use this opportunity to remove all of the out-of-date permits off of the poles, as well as old tape and tie wraps. We have clippers in the BHCA office that you are welcome to borrow to do this.

Pictured (left to right), Darci O’Brien and BHCA Directors and Events Committee Co-Chairs Michelle Lavers and Melanie Bertani help kick off Undecorating last weekend.

Load 8-10 garlands, bows and all, into black contractor bags, which you can procure at Charles Street Hardware (tell them you are undecorating for the BHCA). Once those bags are full, tie up the bag and attach one of the red bows to the top. This will let the city trash collectors know that they are the garlands we have taken down and not personal trash left out at the wrong time and place. You can leave the bags on the sidewalk so that they can be picked up on the next trash day.

Please contact the office if you have any questions.

Streets & Sidewalks/Green Committee meets to discuss initiatives

The Streets & Sidewalks/Green Committee met on Tuesday to discuss dog waste and trash initiatives. The committee looks forward to making a difference in 2022 – BHCA’s Centennial Year! Stay tuned for ways that you can get involved this year in cleaning up our neighborhood.

Contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922 if you’d like to join this or any of our other committees.