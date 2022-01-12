Luxor Salon Pledges to Donate 10 Percent of Proceeds from This Month and Next to Boston Children’s Hospital

Luxor Hair Studio is paying forward by donating 10 percent of its proceeds from January and February to support Boston Children’s Hospital.

Rosanna Miller, owner and lead stylist of the salon, which offers full-service haircuts and styling for men, women and children, including hair coloring; balayage (a hair-dying technique that incorporates hand-painted highlights); shampoo, and blowout, among other services, said she is taking the cue for her philanthropic effort from HAIRraising .

An annual one-day, self-described “cut-a-thon” fundraising event next scheduled for Sunday, April 10, HAIRraising (HAIRraising.org), now in its 12th year, brings together participating salons nationwide to raise money ($1 million to date) and awareness for Boston Children’s Hospital and its new, state-of-the-art Heart Center.

But rather than participating in the April 10 event, Miller is instead of opting to donate 10 percent of Luxor’s sales from the months of January and February to support the cause. (She said she will make the donation at the end of both months when she balances her books, so the total gift will reflect the salon’s sales going back to the beginning of January.) Luxor will also set up a donation box for Boston Children’s Hospital during January and February.

“I’ve always wanted to give back, and Boston Children’s Hospital seemed like a really good cause,” said Miller, who added that the salon also plans to hold future fundraisers in support of other, yet-to-be-determined charities.

Luxor Hair Studio at 137 Charles St. is open seven days a week. Call 857-239-9065, email [email protected] or visit luxorhairstudio.com to book an appointment.