The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on January 20, at 5 p.m.

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

I. Violation

5:00 VIO # 21.068 BH 29 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Alex Ehrlich

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved window replacement

5:15 VIO # 20.051 BH 24 Phillips Street (APP: 22.0679 BH)

Applicant: Tom Tryykowski; The Copley Group Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved Intercom system

5:30 VIO # 22.544 BH 40 West Cedar Street (APP: 22.0736 BH)

Applicant: Bob Smith

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved signage

II. Design Review Hearing

5:45 APP # 22.0573 BH 35 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Ross Fishman

Proposed Work: At front and rear façade, level three and four replace eight historic 2 over 2, wood, double hung windows with 2 over 2, wood, double hung windows.

6:00 APP # 22.0576 BH 131 Charles Street

Applicant: Carolyn Thayer

Proposed Work: New Signage

6:15 APP # 22.0760 BH 7 Louisburg Square

Applicant: Sean Cryts; Historic Windows & Doors

Proposed Work: At front and rear façade, replace all windows

6:30 APP # 22.0739 BH 67 Revere Street

Applicant: Fernando Dalfior

Proposed Work: New roof deck and head house

6:45 APP # 22.0619 BH 68 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Lisa Leblanc

Proposed Work: Repaint front door from green to Anchor Grey.

III. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.)

Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please Note That Following Issuance Of The Determination Sheet No Further Correspondence Will Be Issued For The Applications Listed Below.

The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter.

The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850

APP # 22.0692 BH 103 Charles Street: Replace cracked glass in fan light

APP # 22.0712 BH 10 Hancock Street: At rear elevation, level two, replace four 6 over 6, wood, double hung, non-historic windows with like replacements

APP # 22.0755 BH 67 Pinckney Street: Remove and replace the top six courses of brick, cut and repoint the rest of the chimney joints. Seal all new joints and brick. Place stainless steel chimney cap

APP # 22.0711 BH 48-60 Temple Street: Replace six (count) tree guards in the pre-approved style

IV. Ratification of 12/16/2021 Public Hearing Minutes

V. Staff Updates

VI. Projected Adjournment: 7:00 Pm