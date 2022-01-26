Beacon Hill, Surrounding Area’s Weekly COVID Positive Test Rate Slows a Bit

Ten days after Mayor Michelle Wu and the city implemented the ‘B Together” mandate that requires all employees and patrons at indoor venues to show proof of vaccination, Beacon Hill and the surrounding area’s weekly COVID 19 positive test rate has dipped for the first time in weeks.

The COVID winter surge has wreaked havoc on the city and affected school attendance for both staff and students, closed local business due to staff shortages and put a strain on emergency rooms at area hospitals.

Two weeks ago 2 out of every 10 residents tested for the virus last week turned out to be positive but that number has dropped.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), 2,150 Beacon Hill, North End, Back Bay, West End and Downtown residents were tested and 18.7 percent were positive. This was only a 21 percent decrease from the 23.8 percent that tested positive between January 10 and January 17. The weekly positive test rate has decreased 15 percent in the area overall since January 10.

Four hundred two additional residents have been infected with the virus between January 3 and January 10 and the total number of cases in the area increased to 7,657 cases overall since the pandemic began.

The citywide weekly positive test rate also decreased last week. According to the BPHC 30,644 residents were tested and 24 percent were COVID positive–this was a 24 percent decrease from the 31.6 percent that reportedly tested positive for the week ending on January 17. The weekly positive test rate has now decreased 25 percent in Boston since January 10.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 9 percent last week and went from 141,491 cases to 154,692 confirmed cases in a week.

However, there were 53 additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,607. Deaths, which totaled 19 two weeks ago, increased 179 percent last week.