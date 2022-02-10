Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

We Can Do Better!

Trash

Trash should be put out before 6 am on Mondays and Fridays. All residential trash materials must fit inside trash bags made of .9 millimeters (or greater) plastic material, and cannot be larger than 32 gallons. Placing trash in kitchen bags, grocery bags, paper bags, cartons, or boxes is not acceptable, and might result in a code violation. Make sure that all trash is bagged and not left strewn on the sidewalk and in tree pits.

An astonishing amount of garbage, even bananas and wrapping paper, was seen on the sidewalk and in the tree pits on Phillips Street before the recent snowfalls.

Recyclables

Clear plastic bags are allowed on Beacon Hill for recycling. Clear plastic recycling bags are available at Charles Street Supply. Bags need to be 32 gallons or less. Do not put recyclables in plastic grocery bags. Collapse all boxes. Make sure that all recyclables are bagged or tied together and not left strewn on the sidewalk and in tree pits.

Please encourage your neighbors to do the right thing with their trash. Working together, we can make a difference and contribute to the beautification of our neighborhood. We can do better!

For more pointers on how to put your trash and recycling out, visit: https://www.boston.gov/trash-and-recycling.

Upcoming virtual BHCA Meetings:

Board of Directors; Monday, February 14, 7 p.m.

Architecture Committee; Tuesday, February 15, 5p.m.

Events Committee; Wednesday, February 16, 7 p.m.

Contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922 if you’d like to join any of our committees.