Public Hearing for MBTA Fare Tariff Changes Feb. 17

The MBTA will host a virtual public hearing on Thursday, February 17, at 6 p.m. to discuss fare change proposals that aim to improve equity by closing gaps in existing fare structures for Reduced Fare Riders, to minimize pandemic-related revenue implications and budget uncertainties while increasing ridership where possible, and to simplify fare tariff rules as the MBTA’s Fare Transformation Program moves forward. These changes include:

· Making the 5-Day FlexPass on mTicket for Commuter Rail permanent;

· Reducing the price of the 1-Day LinkPass;

· Expanding second transfers on Local Buses, Express Buses, and/or Subway; and

· Proposed changes for Reduced Fare Riders that include:

• Introducing the 7-Day LinkPass for Reduced Fare Riders;

• Introducing Monthly Passes for Reduced Fare Riders on Commuter Rail, Ferry, and Express Bus; and

• Expanding the validity of the LinkPass for Reduced Fare Riders to Commuter Rail Zone 1A and Inner Harbor Ferry.

The MBTA welcomes public comment on these proposals. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. Members of the public can register for the meeting online. The meeting will be recorded and posted online for those who cannot attend.

A virtual public meeting will also be held next Thursday, February 10, at 6 p.m..

If approved by the full MBTA Board in March, these fare changes would go into effect on July 1, 2022. The public is welcome to submit comments online through Thursday, March 3, 2022, at mbta.com/2022FareChanges or by email to [email protected] The Title VI analysis will be shared with the MBTA’s Board and posted to mbta.com prior to the scheduled March 24, 2022, Board meeting.